Manitoba's labour board rules Dynacare medical lab staff to be essential workers

Labour board rules Manitoba lab workers essential
Labour board rules Manitoba lab workers essential
Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals president Jason Linklater, centre, joins striking members of Manitoba’s private lab services provider Dynacare, on the picket line in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

The Manitoba Labour Board says medical testing workers with Dynacare are to be classified as essential workers in the event of a strike or lockout.

The board, in a written ruling Thursday, said it accepts the province's argument that testing, while routine, can have major ramifications on everything from cancer diagnoses to strokes.

The decision states that in the event of a strike or lockout, core functions like lab testing, home visits and mobile collections must continue.

“The board has concluded on the basis of the evidence presented that essential services must be maintained,” it said.

Dynacare's 23 locations in the province provide about half of blood sampling services and 40 per cent of lab testing.

More than 350 workers went on strike in early September only to have the province secure an interim order from the labour board to send them back to work the next day.

The company and union still need to hash out what an essential services agreement will look like on top of existing contract talks.

The union has been pushing for higher wages, saying its workers earn 20 to 50 per cent less than counterparts in the public system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

By Ian Bickis | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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