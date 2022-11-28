A Las Vegas Woman Is Doing 'Loyalty Tests' & She’s Catching Cheating Boyfriends By Request
"DON'T DO THIS IF YOU'RE NOT READY TO LEAVE."
People find out about their cheating partners in many possible ways. For some, it may take years, while others discover infidelity as soon as their significant other starts having unusual behavior. However, a woman from Las Vegas, NV is making it easier for cheaters to get caught.
TikTok user Chasity Soules (@chasitysoules) has gained some virality on the platform for her "loyalty tests."
According to her many clips, these tests are done after women reach out to Soules asking her to test their boyfriends, fiancées, or husbands. Once the content creator talks with these ladies, she follows by sending their partners a flirty Instagram message, and their response basically answers if they’re cheaters or not.
In one of her recent videos, the TikToker shares a "loyalty test" that ended up with the boyfriend-being-investigated insulting Soules and telling her things like "You stupid f*cking bitch. You ruined my life."
The insults came after a conversation shown in the previously mentioned post where the man invited the content creator out before he found out she was setting a trap on him.
While some are praising Soules's "job," others think people should be careful if they decide to go through one of these tests.
"You are doing the Lord's work!" one TikTok user wrote in the comment section of the last mentioned clip.
"DON'T DO THIS IF YOU'RE NOT READY TO LEAVE," another user shared.
According to her posts, Soules takes requests for "loyalty tests" through her Instagram account.