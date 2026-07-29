Sporting a Washington jersey, LeBlanc attends 'friendship day' baseball game in D.C.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc (left), Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman and Rear-Admiral Kristjan Monaghan, Canadian defence attaché (right), pose in this handout photo ahead of an MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays in Washington on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — X, Embassy of Canada in Washington, D.C. (Mandatory Credit)