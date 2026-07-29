Sporting a Washington jersey, LeBlanc attends 'friendship day' baseball game in D.C.

LeBlanc attends 'friendship day' game in D.C.
LeBlanc attends 'friendship day' game in D.C.
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc (left), Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman and Rear-Admiral Kristjan Monaghan, Canadian defence attaché (right), pose in this handout photo ahead of an MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays in Washington on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — X, Embassy of Canada in Washington, D.C. (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc attended a "Canada-U.S. Friendship Day" baseball game in Washington on Tuesday — wearing a Washington Nationals jersey.

LeBlanc is in Washington as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Canada in advance of formal talks on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week threatened to slap new tariffs on an array of Canadian goods starting next month.

Janice Charette, Canada's chief trade negotiator, is with LeBlanc in Washington, though his office has not said who they are meeting with.

In one of the photos from the game posted by LeBlanc, he is wearing a Montreal Expos jersey, the team that moved to Washington more than 20 years ago and became the Nationals.

LeBlanc says in the post he was happy to attend the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals and celebrate the two countries' shared love of baseball.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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