Avi Lewis chides Miller for saying rights museum should change Palestinian wording

Lewis slams Miller's words on Palestinian exhibit
Lewis slams Miller's words on Palestinian exhibit
Fouad Sahyoun, a Palestinian who now calls Canada home, views the new exhibit, Palestine Uprooted — Nakba Past and Present, at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg, Friday, June 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

NDP Leader Avi Lewis says Heritage Minister Marc Miller was wrong to call on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg to change the wording in an exhibit about displaced Palestinians.

Both politicians have said the exhibit is an important chance for Palestinians to see their history reflected in a prominent museum.

But Lewis says Miller is going against his own promise not to intervene in how the Crown corporation curates its exhibits by saying the institution made an error in how it presented the current conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Miller told The Canadian Press it's "regrettable" the exhibit did not identify Hamas as a terrorist organization and did not mention that the 2023 attack by Hamas was aimed at killing Jews.

Lewis says Miller attacked the museum's independence and should apologize for "unacceptable political interference."

The Conservatives have not directly commented on Miller's words but have called the exhibit one-sided "propaganda" that lacks context.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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