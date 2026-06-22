Human rights museum board trustee resigns over exhibit on displaced Palestinians

Human rights museum trustee resigns over exhibit
Human rights museum trustee resigns over exhibit
People walk by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Aug. 13, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
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A trustee for the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says he has resigned over an upcoming exhibit about displaced Palestinians.

Marc Berlin submitted his resignation in a letter to Heritage Minister Marc Miller.

Berlin argues the exhibit will fuel anti-Jewish hated in Canada and that it fails to explain the role of Arab states in expelling Jews and fighting those who ultimately established the State of Israel in 1948.

The exhibit, set to open Saturday, focuses on people affected by the Nakba, when fighting over control of the area forcibly displaced about 750,000 Palestinians.

Jewish groups have said the exhibit lacks context and wasn't created with sufficient consultation and transparency.

The Winnipeg museum has said the exhibit is about an important topic and isn't meant to tell the entire history of the region.

Berlin says the museum isn't fulfilling its mandate to unite Canadians, and he argues it's institutionally tainted against Zionism.

Miller has said it's not his place to dictate museum policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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