Miller says Palestinian exhibit at rights museum 'should be rectified'

Miller criticizes Mideast exhibit
Miller criticizes Mideast exhibit
Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Heritage Minister Marc Miller says the Canadian Museum for Human Rights made an "error in curation" of an exhibit about displaced Palestinians which he says "should be rectified."

Miller tells The Canadian Press he visited the Winnipeg museum and found it "regrettable" that it did not identify Hamas as a terrorist organization that seeks to kill Jews.

The exhibit, which opened Saturday, focuses on the Nakba, the forcible displacement of about 750,000 Palestinians.

Jewish groups and the Israeli government have mounted a campaign to have the exhibit reworked or cancelled, arguing it lacks context and threatens to fuel anti-Jewish hate in Canada.

Opponents say the museum failed to explain the role of Arab states in expelling Jews and fighting those who ultimately established the State of Israel in 1948, while the museum leadership says the exhibit isn't meant to explain the entire history.

Miller tells The Canadian Press he won't intervene in curation decisions but says the museum made an error by not allowing the museum board to see the exhibit before it opened publicly.

The museum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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