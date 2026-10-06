B.C. Lions release Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty following suspension

Lions release Canadian defensive back Hagerty
Lions release Canadian defensive back Hagerty
Toronto Argonauts defensive back and Regina native Josh Hagerty speaks to members of media after practice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Writer

The B.C. Lions released Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty on Tuesday.

The move comes after Hagerty, 28, of Regina, was suspended for two games by the CFL on Sept. 17 for striking Canadian running back Liam Talbot of the Montreal Alouettes during B.C.'s 48-29 home win Sept. 12.

Talbot suffered a groin injury after reportedly being struck twice by Hagerty and required surgery. Montreal placed the 23-year-old native of London, Ont., on the six-game injury list. The expectation is that Talbot won't return this season.

Montreal defensive back Don Callis and Lions defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. both received one-game suspensions for their roles in an on-field incident during the same contest.

In a statement, general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said the Lions had time during Hagerty's suspension to review the player's actions in the win over Montreal.

Hagerty was in his second season with B.C. and sixth in the league.

"As part of that process, we met with Josh and his representatives to discuss the incident, the factors that led to it and the potential consequences of his conduct," Rigmaiden said. "We also made professional support available to him during the period of his suspension.

"With that review now complete, the club has decided to release him. While we respect Josh, his actions were inconsistent with the standards expected of a B.C. Lion. We believe this decision is in the best interests of the organization going forward."

Hagerty had 20 tackles (11 defensive, nine special teams) in 13 games this season with B.C. He also spent time with Edmonton (2024) and Toronto (2021-23), winning a Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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