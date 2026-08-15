Lives change as athletes compete at Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Alberta
Tanner Svenson says winning gold in bocce at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games has capped off a life-changing week in southern Alberta.
He was down zero to five before mounting a comeback to win 12-5 over Trevor Campese of British Columbia.
The 23-year-old athlete, who has started a career as a hockey broadcaster in his hometown, also interviewed the Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour earlier this week.
Svenson says winning, which may earn him a berth at the Special Olympics world competition next year, and spending time with Arbour were both important to him.
The Prince Albert, Sask., competitor is one of more than 17,000 Canadian athletes, coaches and officials participating across 10 sports at the Games in Medicine Hat, Alta., about 300 kilometres south of Calgary.
Games Manager Kara Brake says the event was in the works for nearly a decade and was even delayed once in 2022 due to the pandemic.
She says the Summer Games will come to a close tonight with a private ceremony at Co-op Place, where the local Canadian Hockey League team plays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2026.
— By Eli Ridder in Fredericton.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.