This content creator put a viral setting mist to the ultimate winter test in Whistler
Don't choose between winter adventure and looking glam.
Canadian winters aren't exactly known for being makeup-friendly. Between freezing temperatures, wind, snow and layers of winter gear, keeping a full glam look intact can feel like a lost cause.
That's exactly why Montreal-based content creator Mahnoor Naeem was invited to put L'Oréal Paris Infallible to the test during a brand ski trip to Whistler earlier this winter.
From early mornings on the slopes to après-ski and late dinners, she wore a full face of Infallible makeup through classic Canadian winter weather.
We caught up with Mahnoor to talk about her experience, how the products actually held up, and whether a viral setting mist can really survive a full ski day.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
The Infallible products Mahnoor put to the test
For her Whistler trip, Mahnoor committed to wearing L'Oréal Paris Infallible products every single day. Her routine included:
- Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist
- Infallible Skin Ink 2-in-1 Foundation & Concealer
- Infallible Freshwear Blush
- Infallible Lacque Resistance Liquid Lipstick
- Infallible Faux Brow
"In Whistler, I truly put the L'Oréal Paris Infallible line to the test. I wore a full face every single day, starting with outdoor activities in the morning, skiing throughout the day, and heading straight to dinner and après ski in the evening," she told Narcity.
Mahnoor Naeem Courtesy of Alex Williams
How L'Oréal Paris Infallible stood up after a full day on the slopes
"I started my morning around 7 a.m., doing a full glam look using my L'Oréal Paris Infallible products, knowing I was about to put them to the ultimate test. I put on my all white ski outfit and headed out feeling excited and slightly nervous," Mahnoor said.
"We took the gondola up to Blackcomb, and the views were absolutely unreal. I captured so much content right away. I started with some ski training and then spent the rest of the day on the slopes. Afterward, we headed to après ski at the Longhorn Saloon, did some shopping, and ended the night with dinner," she explained.
The moment Mahnoor realized L'Oréal Paris Infallible delivers
Mahnoor Naeem Courtesy of Alex Williams
"After hours of skiing and constant contact from my goggles, I checked my makeup in the lodge mirror. I fully expected to see patchiness or goggle marks, but my Infallible Skin Ink Foundation and Blush were still completely intact," she said.
"I didn't get back until around 11 p.m., and my makeup still looked flawless. Even better, there was zero transfer on my white ski outfit…Even after falling in the snow, rolling around, and later spending the evening at après ski, my makeup didn't budge. That was the moment I realized the Infallible promise was truly real," she said.
Mahnoor's final takeaway: The 'Infallible' name checks out
Mahnoor NaeemCourtesy of Mahnoor Naeem
"It held up through cold weather, skiing, and a full day of nonstop activity without breaking down," Mahnoor said.
"My top two products were the Infallible Faux Brow and the Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist. Even with a helmet and goggles on all day, my brows stayed perfectly in place and still looked defined. The setting mist completely locked everything in with no smudging, no fading, and no goggle marks," she explained.
Mahnoor's tips for makeup that lasts
If you're planning a winter adventure but still want your makeup to hold up, Mahnoor has a few pro tips:
- Apply makeup in thin layers to avoid creasing
- Lighten up in areas where gear touches your face
- Set strategically with setting spray between layers
- Add a bit more contrast with blush for photos in snowy settings
- Always follow up with proper skincare at the end of the day
From first chair to après-ski and everything after, L'Oréal Paris Infallible proved it's built for long days that don't leave room for touch-ups. The line is designed to hold makeup in place through cold weather, moisture and movement without feeling heavy or high-maintenance.
"You don't need a luxury price tag for this level of performance. It's proof that red carpet level wear can exist in real-world conditions," Mahnoor said.
