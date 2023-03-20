This California Lake Holds A Stunning Boat Cinema & It’s The Perfect Summer Night Plan
The movie list is *chef kiss*! 🎥
The weather is finally changing, days are getting warmer, and people are now able to add some outdoor fun to their calendars.
While going to the movies is a cool weekend plan, it doesn’t necessarily come with all the summer vibes. However, a California lake is hosting a stunning cinema that will have you forgetting about your regular film theater for a while.
Boat Cinema is an on-the-water film experience held at Castaic Lake, a boaters, water skiing, and camping environment located 30 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, CA.
You and your friends can choose from two different mini-boat options. The General Admission Mini Boat includes an electric mini boat rental for up to five people, and the VIP Mini Boat has the same perks as the GA rental but has front-row access so you can watch your movie without having other groups in front of you.
If you’re not into boat riding but still want to enjoy the outdoorsy experience, beach seating is also available. You’ll just need to bring your own beach chairs, towels, or blankets, and you’ll be set.
Prices for the entrance and rentals are not available yet, but you can join the waitlist, and you’ll be notified when this information is released.
In case you’re wondering about food options, you can either pack your own picnic or have one on your boat — or beach setting — prepared for you.
Prepared picnics include sandwiches, sides, chips, dessert, and sparkling water. Prices for this option are $99 for two and $189 for a group of four. Charcuterie boxes are also available for $35 for two and $50 for four. Artisan pizza is also on the menu for $25.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is 15 minutes after sunset.
Here’s the list of the movies that will be shown at the Boat Cinema:
- May 6: JAWS
- May 13: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- May 20: Overboard
- May 27: Jennifer's Body
- May 28: Creed
- May 29: Finding Nemo: 20-Year Anniversary
- June 2: Almost Famous
- June 3: JAWS
- June 4: The Truman Show: 25-Year Anniversary
- June 9: Halloween
- June 10: Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho
- June 11: SAW
- June 16: Grease: 45-Year Anniversary
- June 17: Titanic
- June 18: Goodfellas
- June 23: Crazy, Rich Asians
- June 24: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- June 25: The Heat: 10-Year Anniversary
- June 30: Hamilton
- July 1: Sandlot
- July 2: Armageddon: 25-Year Anniversary
- July 7: 500 Days of Summer
- July 8: Flashdance
- July 9: Pirates of the Caribbean Curse of The Black Pearl: 20-Year Anniversary
- July 14: Jurassic Park: 30-Year Anniversary
- July 15: There's Something About Mary
- July 16: Hocus Pocus: 30-Year Anniversary
- July 21: The Dark Knight: 15-Year Anniversary
- July 22: Bring It On
- July 23: Lady and The Tramp
- July 28: Selena
- July 29: Cinderella
- July 30: Megan
- August 4: Sharknado
- August 5: Bohemian Rhapsody
- August 6: 10 Things I Hate About You
- August 11: Top Gun Maverick
- August 12: Jason Vs Freddy: 20-Year Anniversary
- August 13: The Little Mermaid
- August 18: Hustlers
- August 19: Magic Mike
- August 20: Burlesque
- August 25: Bram Stoker's Dracula
- August 26: Avatar
- August 27: Mean Girls
- September 2: SCREAM
- September 9: JAWS
Boat Cinema
Price: Varies
When: May 6 - September 9, 2023
Address: 32132 Castaic Lake Dr, Castaic, CA. Parking lots 1 and 2
Why You Need To Go: You get an on-the-water movie experience that's the perfect summer night plan.