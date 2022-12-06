Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
fun things to do in san diego

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

These are as amusing as they are affordable.

Georgia Contributing Writer
A movie showing at the cinema club on the roof. Right: A cliff at Cabrillo National Park.

A movie showing at the cinema club on the roof. Right: A cliff at Cabrillo National Park.

@rooftopcinemaclub | Instagram, @cabrillonps | Instagram

It’s no surprise that a city as beautiful as San Diego, CA is chock-full of fun things to do. The good news is that not all of them have to break the bank.

Whether you’re a local or just passing through town, it's always great to have some budget-friendly options up your sleeve.

From rooftop movie screenings to chill boat rides, here are six activities in San Diego that will cost you less than $19.

Mini Golf at The Loma Club

@meganelisevarela

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide

Price: $14

Address: 2960 Truxtun Rd, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.

Website

The Japanese Friendship Garden

@hypenchu

japanese friendship garden in san diego!! #kpopvlog #japanesegarden #cherryblossom #aesthetic #pinterest #california #videodiary #vlog#trendy #dayinmylife #fyp #sandiego #kfashion #japaneseteagarden

Price: $14

Address: 2215 Pan American Rd E, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This tranquil garden is full of peaceful ponds and lush green trails. You can navigate the stone paths and take in the sights of flora and fauna at this picturesque friendship garden.

Website

Rooftop Cinema Club

@laurensandiego_

Discount code for 20% off tickets the end! Rooftop Cinema Club is back! #laurensandiego#sandiego#rooftopmovies#rooftopcinemaclub#sandiegoactivities#fyp#sandiegocheck#visitsandiego#sandiegolife#sandiegocalifornia#california#SmellLikeIrishSpring

Price: $18.50+

Address: Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: Located on a rooftop that overlooks the San Diego skyline, this cinema club elevates your typical movie theater experience to the next level.

You can grab a bucket of popcorn and settle into one of the reclining lounge chairs to enjoy your favorite classic movies.

Website

Balboa Park

Price: Free

Address: Balboa Park, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This 1,200-acre historic park is often described as "San Diego's backyard."

It’s home to dozens of trails, gardens, fountains, statues, and public art exhibits. The best part is that it’s free to visit all year round.

Website

Flagship Ferry

Price: $7

Address: 990 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This cheap ferry ride will take you for a 15-minute cruise down the bay. You can catch a beautiful sunset from the water or start your day with an energizing boat ride.

Website

Cabrillo National Park

Price: $10+

Address: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This national park is the perfect excuse to get out and explore the great outdoors. Cabrillo National Park is home to the historic Cabrillo Monument and trails that navigate the rugged terrain with magnificent views.

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Maeve Browne
    Georgia Contributing Writer
    Maeve Browne is a Contributing Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on food and Internet trends and is based in Savannah, Georgia.
Recommended For You

Loading...