A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
These secret gems are beyond gorgeous.
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path.
The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty.
A California TikToker (@franzi_aguilera) is sharing five secret spots in America's Finest City that, she says, only locals know about. So, when making an itinerary for your next trip, sometimes it's best to trust those who know the area best.
@franzi_aguilera
Purple Carpet Trail
Price: Free
Address: Pacific Grove, CA 93950, USA
Why You Need To Go: Located on The Monterey Bay Coast, this trail of purple ice plant flowers that blossom every spring is known as Pacific Grove's "Magic Carpet."
Here you can see beautiful ocean views and walk along the trails that explode with vibrant blooms.
Cabrillo National Monument
Price: $10
Address: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego, CA
Why You Need To Go: Located at the Cabrillo National Park, the Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo monument honors the famous Spanish explorer.
His monument overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and here you can hike several trails, explore the nearby lighthouse, and learn about local history.
Torrey Pines State Beach
Price: Free
Address: Torrey Pines State Beach, California
Why You Need To Go: According to San Diego's official website, Torrey Pines State Beach is "one of Southern California's wildest stretched of coastal lands."
Here you can explore the sparkling Pacific tide pools or take a walk down the shoreline to see the massive cliffs that tower over the coast.
Sunset Cliffs Caves
Price: Free
Address: 800-898 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, CA
Why You Need To Go: Sunset Cliffs Natural Park is home to various caves with open ceilings that you can explore during negative tide.
Here you can visit the rocky coast and stand under the towering cove.
La Jolla tide pools
Price: Free
Address: La Jolla Tide Pools, San Diego, CA
Why You Need To Go: Located on San Diego's rugged coast, La Jolla is an iconic stretch of beach sprinkled with shimmering tide pools where you can explore marine life in the wild.
Here you can spot crabs, mussels, sea anemones, and, of course, plenty of unique and beautiful shells.