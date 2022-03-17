Lowe's Canada Is Hiring In The Atlantic & These 7 Roles Will Help You Live Your Best DIY Life
If you love DIY and home renos, then these jobs are for you!
Spring is here, which is the busiest time of year for the construction and renovation industry.
Do you like working with your hands, being creative and helping others bring their DIY projects to life? Lowe's Canada is a great place to start if you're in the market for a new job.
The company is looking to fill hundreds of positions in various Lowe's and RONA stores across Atlantic Canada. And with a range of full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, there's something for nearly everyone.
If you're looking for a dynamic new job and career development opportunities, put your skills and passion to work by applying to one of these seven positions.
Take this short quiz and find out which role best suits you.
Cashier
Being a cashier is the perfect role for you if you're social and enjoy working with people. Ideally, you thrive in a teamwork-driven atmosphere and are passionate about sales and service.
Customer Service Associate
In this position, you’ll be responsible for answering questions, helping people find what they're looking for and promoting customer loyalty.
This role is vital for providing a pleasant shopping experience. When applying, it's a bonus to have experience with computers, in a retail environment, as a head cashier and in selling products based on customer needs.
Lumberyard Associate
You'll get to operate outdoors in the lumberyard and will be expected to share your lumber and building-material expertise with customers.
Bring your muscles to work because you're also required to help lift and load their heavy purchases. Anticipate breaking a sweat while getting the job done.
Additionally, your tasks will include verifying invoices and helping keep the department organized by offloading trucks, culling lumber, organizing, cleaning and labelling stock.
Overnight Crew Associate
If you're an expert at staying up late, consider the overnight crew associate role. You'll get paid to work while everyone else sleeps.
This position will allow you to flex your organizational skills by carrying out warehouse duties, like stocking merchandise and handling inventory.
You'll also have the chance to operate power equipment like forklifts and order pickers. If that sounds like your jam, get your resume ready.
Sales Specialist
Friendly, talkative and knowledgeable about all things home appliances, a sales specialist loves establishing and building relationships with customers.
Responsibilities include maximizing sales by communicating your expertise, resolving customer issues with care, opening business accounts, collaborating with others and keeping tabs on the latest promotions.
All you need is prior sales and customer service experience to apply.
Merchandising Service Associate
Have you ever noticed those eye-catching displays while shopping and thought, "Wow, that's somebody's job?" Well, it could be yours if you're meticulous, have experience with power tools, and enjoy moving while you work.
As a merchandising sales associate, you'll maintain product displays and stock availability, operate power equipment and complete all projects promptly and accurately.
Receiving Clerk
Receiving clerks are needed to keep the store running. They ensure that inventory flows smoothly and efficiently, unpack the merchandise, double-check packing slips and complete paperwork.
If you have a fondness for planning and organization, plus excellent attention to detail, and can load and unload heavy merchandise, then this might be the one for you.
You'll also get the chance to operate forklifts and power pallet jacks.
Spring is the perfect opportunity for a fresh start and new employment possibilities. Now's the time to apply, whether you're a people person, home reno expert or night owl.
Lowe's Canada is welcoming people across the Atlantic with open arms, and there's a wide variety of positions available.
