Committee expected to recommend path forward on assisted dying for mental illness

MAID committee expected to release report
MAID committee expected to release report
Justice Minister Sean Fraser waits to appear before the Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs in Ottawa, Monday, June 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

A parliamentary committee studying medical assistance in dying for people with mental illness is expected to deliver its report to Parliament today.

A group of MPs and senators was tasked with determining whether Canada is ready to expand assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

That's set to happen next March, but many of the witnesses who testified urged the committee to permanently exclude people with psychiatric conditions from accessing MAID.

The committee has faced criticism and internal division over claims it chose to hear from people who were opposed to MAID for mental illness.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser says he plans to review the committee's recommendations — and the testimony that informed them — over the summer.

Committee co-chair Marcus Powlowski said last week he wanted to present the report to Parliament before the summer break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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