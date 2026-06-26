18-year-old arrested one month after body found in Kanesatake septic tank
A man was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with a homicide in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake that occurred in May.
Quebec provincial police said a young man was found unconscious in what appeared to be a septic tank on the grounds of a former school on May 29.
Workers from the fire department and emergency services were able to retrieve the man's body and take him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe he was killed the night before.
Police said they arrested an 18-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon after investigating the homicide for about a month.
He was charged at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse the next day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.