Man who started Saskatchewan wildfire receives six-year sentence
Man who started Saskatchewan wildfire sentenced
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Writer
Oct 09, 2026, 5:23 PM
A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to six years in prison for sparking a wildfire a year ago in northern Saskatchewan.
Jason Halkett had pleaded guilty to the arson charge in April and was sentenced this week.
The 30-year-old had lit grass and trees on fire in Weyakwin, Sask., northeast of Saskatoon, in May 2025.
The fire eventually spread and became the Ditch 2 wildfire, which damaged structures and forced the evacuation of several northern communities.
The fire also burned more than 2,000 square kilometres of land.
Halkett is to serve his time in a penitentiary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
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