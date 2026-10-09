Charges laid after 19-year-old dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Sudbury area

Charges laid in Ontario carbon monoxide death
Charges laid in Ontario carbon monoxide death
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Two people and a company have been charged after a 19-year-old died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the Sudbury area.

Local police responded to a home in May 2025 after someone was reportedly found unresponsive.

Ontario Provincial Police say Roch Renaud died in hospital.

A 59-year-old from Sheguiandah on Manitoulin Island and a 53-year-old from the Sudbury area were each charged with criminal negligence causing death.

A Sudbury-area business, Sunswim Pool Concepts and Design Ltd., was also charged with the same offence.

OPP say both accused people have been released and are set to appear in court in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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