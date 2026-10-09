Nine-vehicle collision on B.C.'s Alex Fraser Bridge sends two to hospital
Police in Delta, B.C., say they are investigating a nine-vehicle crash on the Alex Fraser Bridge that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.
The department says officers were called shortly after midnight Friday to the crash in the southbound lanes of the bridge that spans the Fraser River between Delta and New Westminster.
Police say witnesses told them there was an initial collision between two vehicles, setting off a chain reaction crash with the other seven vehicles.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say impaired driving has been ruled out but speed might still be a contributing factor.
The bridge was closed for about four hours while police investigated and the wreckage was cleared away.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026. Date,
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