Carney in Sherbrooke for clean energy announcement
Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Sherbrooke, Que., today to make an announcement about new clean energy measures.
No details have been released ahead of the announcement.
Government officials are set to provide a technical briefing on background to journalists ahead of the 11:45 a.m. ET announcement.
When running for the Liberal leadership last year, Carney promised a number of incentive measures to help Canadians with energy-efficient home retrofits.
He promised new funding for the government’s Greener Homes Grant program for lower-income households, and to explore discounts for low- and medium-income homeowners who make energy-efficient retrofits.
Carney said he was still committed to those measures when pressed by reporters at a news conference in April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
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