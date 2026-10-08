Carney in Sherbrooke for clean energy announcement

Carney to announce new clean energy measures today
Carney to announce new clean energy measures today
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his way to Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Sherbrooke, Que., today to make an announcement about new clean energy measures.

No details have been released ahead of the announcement.

Government officials are set to provide a technical briefing on background to journalists ahead of the 11:45 a.m. ET announcement.

When running for the Liberal leadership last year, Carney promised a number of incentive measures to help Canadians with energy-efficient home retrofits.

He promised new funding for the government’s Greener Homes Grant program for lower-income households, and to explore discounts for low- and medium-income homeowners who make energy-efficient retrofits.

Carney said he was still committed to those measures when pressed by reporters at a news conference in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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