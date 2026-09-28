Manitoba Opposition Progressive Conservative leader survives confidence vote
Manitoba's Opposition Progressive Conservatives say their leader Obby Khan has survived a confidence vote.
Spokeswoman Alison Sutherland says a motion was brought forward on Friday and that the vote showed he maintains the confidence of his caucus.
Sutherland declined to disclose the vote count, saying caucus discussions are confidential.
The vote comes as provincial politicians prepare to return to the legislature Tuesday following the summer break.
It also comes as polling shows Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to see strong support while Khan's ratings have slipped.
Meanwhile, PC Campaign Director Stephen Carter announced on social media Friday he had resigned.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.
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