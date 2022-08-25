These 3 Utterly Massive Houses For Sale In Kansas Have 4+ Bedrooms & They're All Under $199K
One is even a mansion. 🤯
It can be nice to find a good deal, especially when it comes to a big investment like buying a home.
Located in Kansas, each of these houses packs more than four bedrooms inside, with a ton of intricate architecture from the 19th and 20th centuries — and they are all under $199,000.
While some parts of these properties may need a little love and renovation, each home on this list has a price tag that's cheaper than similar listings in each of the areas.
Blue Mound, Kansas
The exterior of Brooks Mansion. Right: An overview of Brooks Mansion.Point2Homes
This 5-bedroom gem in the Kansas suburb is quite literally a mansion and it's on the market right now for super cheap — we're talking $159,950 cheap.
Built in the 1880s, the Brooks Mansion is the most charming Victorian home with unique bedrooms that have high ceilings.
There's a lot you can transform inside the 2,760 square foot space, but the exterior is simply unique with multiple porches surrounding the light pink home covered by sculpted white awnings.
Abilene, Kansas
The exterior of the Abeline, KS house. Right: The wood floors inside the Aebline, KS house.Point2Homes
If you're wanting bang for your buck and you have a knack for creating home spaces, this 4-bedroom listing might be what you're looking for.
The small and quaint Kansas town of Abilene offers a 1,914-square-foot home that's only going for $95,000. It has a huge backyard space and a ton of potential.
There are some unfinished rooms inside, but nothing a refresh couldn't fix. Plus, there are some gorgeous wooden floors in some rooms that even cover the walls.
Independence, Kansas
The exterior of the Independence, KS house. Right: The kitchen with green cabinets inside of the Independence, KS house.Point2Homes
This is for the folks who dream of the ultimate wrap-around front porch to put rocking chairs on and sip your morning coffee.
The exterior of this 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Southeast Kansas is quite grandiose, with a giant staircase leading up to the front door, and an even larger oak staircase inside.
The interior may look a little Grandma-like, but the 3,457 square foot home has many adorable details like a mint green cabinetry in the kitchen. The asking price is $196,000.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.