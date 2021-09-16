MEC Is Hiring Across Canada & The Perks Are An Adventure Lover’s Dream Come True
A job you'll be stoked for.
Calling all explorers, mountaineers, weekend hikers and nature lovers: outdoor retailer MEC is hiring in-store roles all across the country. A job where your passion for adventure meets with a ton of perks may seem too good to be true, but it's not. MEC is scaling up for another big season, meaning there are tons of open roles, and you might just find your future there.
The Canadian retailer is celebrating its 50th anniversary and needs the help of outdoor enthusiasts who are passionate about experiencing the next peak, trail or river. Whether you're looking for a little extra income or you're ready to shift gears to a new career, you can find a flexible full- or part-time role to fit you and your lifestyle.
All positions are eligible for MEC's comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off as well as health and well-being support. With flexible hours (meaning more time to pursue your dreams) and a team of colleagues who can become your next adventure pals, MEC is a winner when it comes to aligning with your passion for adventure.
Plus, the professional- and personal-development support fund can help you grow your career. With a tuition-reimbursement program, in-company growth opportunities and career-broadening experiences like outdoor field courses and outdoor skill-building training programs, these gigs offer more than just pocket money.
When you add all that to competitive base pay and an RRSP-matching program, it's no mystery why
MEC team members love their jobs. After all, your job should ultimately support your passions and daydreams
Every adventurer has a "maybe one day" trip they dream of going on. If this sounds like you, a gig with MEC can help you turn big outdoor goals into realities through extended leave, extra funds or gear, and benefit adjustments that support time away.
All employees, their spouses and immediate family get up to 35% discounts on purchases as well as access to vendors' pro-deal programs. If you're not ready to add a piece of gear to your collection just yet, you can take advantage of the MEC Equipment Demonstration Program and loan it instead. This perk is exclusive to MEC staff.
The Canadian company is all about giving back, too. Each employee can get up to eight paid volunteer hours per year in the name of supporting communities and organizations focused on outdoor participation, conservation and education.
On top of all that, there's the perk of working alongside like-minded folks in an awesome workplace culture. MEC prides itself on building a team of good-natured, outgoing and stoked individuals who love adventure. Plus, the company is committed to fostering a space that welcomes people of all abilities, backgrounds and identities.
Joining the MEC team means your workplace supports your passion for the outdoors and provides some sweet discounts and the flexibility to help you make your dreams a reality. There's a reason MEC was named one of B.C.'s top employers in 2020, and this is your chance to experience it for yourself.
Work With MEC
When: Now
Details: Full- and part-time roles are now available at MEC, offering generous staff discounts, a friendly team with built-in adventure pals, flexible hours to squeeze in all your outdoor pursuits, a hefty benefits package and competitive pay.