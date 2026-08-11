Perseid meteor shower and partial solar eclipse to give skywatchers a celestial show
Skywatchers in Quebec and beyond will get a unique show this week, as the Perseid meteor shower coincides with a partial solar eclipse.
The Astrolab astronomy centre at the Mont-Mégantic, Que. provincial park says the meteors will rain down from the sky between today and Friday.
On Wednesday, the meteor shower will combine with a partial solar eclipse to create a rare celestial alignment.
The organization that runs Quebec's provincial parks says viewing conditions could be better than usual due to a new moon that doesn't cast any light.
The Perseids are debris from comet Swift-Tuttle, an icy ball that orbits the sun every 133 years and isn't scheduled for a return visit until 2125.
The provincial parks group says a partial lunar eclipse will also be visible across Quebec on the night of Aug. 27-28, providing a third astronomical event in one month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.
— With a file from The Associated Press
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