Perseid meteor shower and partial solar eclipse to give skywatchers a celestial show

Meteor shower to meet partial solar eclipse
Meteor shower to meet partial solar eclipse
The Mont-Megantic Observatory, shown in a file photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Ray
Writer

Skywatchers in Quebec and beyond will get a unique show this week, as the Perseid meteor shower coincides with a partial solar eclipse.

The Astrolab astronomy centre at the Mont-Mégantic, Que. provincial park says the meteors will rain down from the sky between today and Friday.

On Wednesday, the meteor shower will combine with a partial solar eclipse to create a rare celestial alignment.

The organization that runs Quebec's provincial parks says viewing conditions could be better than usual due to a new moon that doesn't cast any light. 

The Perseids are debris from comet Swift-Tuttle, an icy ball that orbits the sun every 133 years and isn't scheduled for a return visit until 2125. 

The provincial parks group says a partial lunar eclipse will also be visible across Quebec on the night of Aug. 27-28, providing a third astronomical event in one month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.

— With a file from The Associated Press

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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