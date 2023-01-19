Flo Rida Got $82.6M In Court Against Celsius & Sued For Way Less Than Half Of What He Won
He popped a Celsius in court to celebrate.
Rap superstar Flo Rida from the Sunshine State just won a whopping $82.6 million in court for suing a beverage company he used to work closely with on endorsements, Celsius. He sued them for way less than what he was awarded and the case dates back to 2014.
It's a local company out of Florida, and if you know anything about the artist, he loves to represent where he's from — just look at his stage name. So, he became their brand ambassador from 2014-2018.
According to Flo Rida, he was told the product he was endorsing wasn't selling. In 2020, he had time to sit down and take a closer look at his business endeavors. He realized he was doing "more than well."
So, he sued for $30K+ in damages and millions more than half of that back.
While the star was fighting the case that Celsius breached their contract, they played one of his songs in court, in which he was seen bopping his head and mouthing the words on the stand.
Just a little over a week before he won the money, he published everything that was going on in an interview with Andrew Sorkin on Squawk CNBC.
He published it in a post to his Instagram page along with many of his endorsements, celebrities he introduced to the canned drink, a company representative acknowledging his part in the brand as well as celebrity interviews mentioning his name as well as the beverage.
Flo Rida's Attorney John Uustal said, "the company stock was a dollar or less before Flo got involved...the stock is now, on some days, over $100, and there are $750 million shares at stake. So, there's a lot of money at stake in this, and so the question is, were the benchmarks met?"
In his closing arguments, NBC reported Uustal said they weren't looking for a specific dollar amount, just the 1% of ownership that was originally agreed upon.
After hearing the number was $82.6 million and not just $30,000, he thanked the court staff and took a sip of a Celsius.