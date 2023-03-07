I Ate At Yelp's 3rd Best Restaurant In The US & It Was Not What You'd Expect
I should have ordered something else.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
A restaurant in one South Florida city was ranked No. 3 on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list, so I had to go in for a taste. It's a hidden gem you wouldn't even know is there until you see the line out the door in the mornings.
The establishment is not the type of spot you'd expect to make the list. It's actually a popular bakery — and one I hadn't known existed because it's tucked away on the corner of a building facing away from the ocean.
The eatery is called Archibald's Village Bakery, and the staff definitely feeds a village. It's located on the outskirts of Fort Lauderdale Beach, and there's a quaint patio area for seating options where you can get a stunning view of the ocean that stretches behind the building.
The interior is small enough for the employee's station and a couple of customers to trickle in an order.
When I got there, the line moved fast. We waited only about 10 minutes until we were inside.
They had tons of baked goods laid out for people to see that made your mouth water. Breakfast sandwiches were on the menu and they even had items for lunch, which they start serving at 11 a.m.
The customer service was impeccable, and just with that alone, I can understand why the restaurant is rated so high. The cashier was being so kind and started a conversation with everyone, so it didn't just feel like a quick order. It felt personable.
I chose a breakfast wrap and a vanilla iced latté with almond milk. It came out to around $17, which is pretty fairly priced for a fancy coffee order and a meal nowadays.
After you order, you head to your seat and they serve the food and beverage to you.
The breakfast wrap and the coffee.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The drink was delicious. I've been thinking about going back just for another one since I left.
However, the breakfast wrap made me feel like I ordered the wrong thing.
It came with bacon, egg, cheese and avocado, and the eggs didn't seem fresh, but frozen, heated up and rolled into a wrap. Parts of the wrap weren't heated up properly. It was hot and cold all at once, and it wasn't the avocado spread.
Even though the temperature wasn't right, I still scarfed down the whole thing because it was extremely flavorful. On the other hand, for a No. 3 ranking on Yelp, I had higher hopes for my meal.
I will take responsibility for one thing: don't go to a bakery and not get the baked goods.
Nearly everyone in line got a breakfast item along with their Morning Glory bread loaf or even a pastry with fruit filling and a cream cheese topping. I just wasn't in the mood for sweets that early.
The outside patio of Archibald's Village Bakery.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Overall, I would recommend it to a friend, and I would even go back with them.
For the ambiance alone, it's an awesome place to take visitors from out of town for a cute morning coffee date and feel the Florida vibes. It's perfectly located near the beach, and seating is outside, which is pretty easy to manage weatherwise in the Sunshine State.
On the weekends, there are even cute pop-up shops along the walkway that add to the community vibe the restaurant boasts and gives you something to do after your belly is full.
I think the restaurant deserved to make the Yelp list. For the third spot, I was a bit surprised my food was just alright, but, again, I'm willing to go back and try their baked goods — you know, the items they are most popular for.
Thank you, Archibald's! I can't wait to return...especially for that latté.
Archibald's Village Bakery
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, coffee items
Address: 608 Breakers Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's a cute bakery located on the beach with tasty pastries, scones and even breakfast sandwiches. You can grab a coffee to go and head towards the beach, which is walking distance from the establishment, to kick off your day the right way.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible