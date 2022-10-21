I Went To Magic Mike Live On Tour In Miami & Hot And Bothered Is An Understatement (PHOTOS)
The dancers made it a hands-on experience to say the least. 😉
Magic Mike was a movie that had everyone saying, "Bow Chicka Wow-Wow". So, when I found out that the Magic Mike Live Tour was making its way to Miami, FL I knew it was a production I couldn't pass on. I attended the show last night and the dancers made it a hands-on experience to say the least.
The venue was located at Miami Marine Stadium, which has a gorgeous backdrop of the ocean and lit-up skyrises on the way there. Upon arrival, there was a decorated entrance with a small red carpet for photos to really make you feel like the star of the show.
With an outside bar, jamming music and complimentary drinks, the excitement was alive and everyone was buzzing to see the show while photos were snapped at the opening reception.
Associate Editor, Jenna Kelley, and her friend at opening reception. Right: Everyone waiting in the lobby to go inside.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
When it was time to see the show, I entered an intimate room with lounge couches and chairs that wrapped around a rectangular stage. At our seats there were red, obviously fake, Magic Mike dollars to throw at the performers and cheer them on.
Then, it was showtime, and everyone was on the edge of their seats — the experience was extremely immersive.
The host of the show did not hold back on any of the jokes she told and it was tastefully X-rated for everyone to laugh at and get in a late-night mood.
The performers weren't just male dancers, but they also acted, sang and one even played the drums from a suspended platform, and with a woman straddling him — nearly everyone was wishing they were her!
The male entertainers dancing. Right: The drummer on the suspended platform.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
I spoke to the man that played Magic Mike, Kalon Badenhorst, and he told me that going on stage is an "unbelievable feeling."
During the show, he picked a woman out of the audience who was part of the cast, and when she got on stage they performed a passionate number with water falling on them... and it was getting steamy in the room. No one could take their eyes off of them.
The entertainers also would pop up in different rows of the crowd and...well, dance with us, too. By dance, I mean they were shirtless, grabbing our hands and rubbing their washboard abs with them.
They would grind to the music and get close, and it was getting everyone in the audience a bit hot and bothered, we were searching for a window to crack for some fresh air!
Truly, no one wanted the show to end with every plot twist that came with it.
The cast dancing.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
After the performance, there was a live band and some small bites to eat, as well as an opportunity to mingle with the dancers.
You can tell everyone was having a great time and it makes for the perfect girls' night out. In fact, some people even went for a date night with their man!