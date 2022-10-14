It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants
Let's get crackin'. 🦀
Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy.
A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
With various venues around the Sunshine State, Yelp rated the top 10 Miami restaurants to get the best stone crabs this month. It's one item that's always in high demand. So much so, one place is already sold out!
Holy Crab
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Crab and Beef
Address: 1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL & Delivery
Why You Need To Go: You can get the stone crabs delivered to you and enjoy a nice meal. It's great for party hosting and you won't have any disappointed guests, as the crabs are never frozen and come from the Florida Keys, delivered in 24 hours.
Fresh Florida Fisheries
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood and Pasta
Address: 2238 SW 57th Ave. #2235, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can order online and get the items delivered or you can pick the crabs up in person. Their website, as of October 14, says their Stone Crabs are already sold out, so they must be finger-lickin' good.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Joe's Stone Crab
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's a Miami staple that's fine dining and you get to have the tasty shellfish jumbo size if you please.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
The Original Crab House
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine:
Address: 9457 S.W. 56th St., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: This place has a bit more affordable options for crab entrées and you can even get a plate to sample.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 12700 S.W. 122nd Ave. #113, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can try a variety of dishes from crabcakes to crab cream and even crab in a sandwich.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Billy's Stone Crab
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 400 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL
Why You Need To Go: They sell Stone Crabs from the Florida Keys by the pound and you can also order them as an entrée, however, it is market price.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 777 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can find this franchise around the U.S., and they have fresh crab claws served pre-cracked within 24 hours of getting them in stock.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Acapella Seafood Co.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 4025 NW 28th St, Miami, FL, Home Delivery & Wholesale
Why You Need To Go: Their stone crabs are on the pricier side but have fresh quality items that go delicious with their mustard sauce. They sell crustaceans wholesale and also deliver them to your home.
Bahamas Fish Market & Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 7200 S.W. 8th St., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: This place has seafood with a South American twist. You can get traditional Hispanic cuisine like tostones or ceviche, for more affordable pricing.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 398 N.W. N. River Dr., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: From medium to large and even colossal-sized stone crabs, you can a variety of sizes to taste.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible