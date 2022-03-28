Editions

ultra miami

These TikToks Of Unbelievable Crowds At Ultra Miami Will Make You Sweat

The massive EDM festival was completely sold out.

Georgia Staff Writer
The crowd at Ultra Music Festival. Right: A man attending Ultra.

The crowd at Ultra Music Festival. Right: A man attending Ultra.

@ultra | Instagram, @j_tapz | Instagram

Crowds took Miami by storm this weekend with a seemingly endless stream of EDM fans in brightly colored outfits filing in to celebrate the return of one of the United State's largest music festivals.

Ultra Music Festival returned to Miami's Bayfront Park for the first time in two years after pandemic delays. Past years' turnout led the sold-out event to expect up to 165,000 attendees. Headliners included popular acts like Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Alison Wonderland, and David Guetta.

Festival-goers took to TikTok to share videos of massive crowds and comical anecdotes surrounding Ultra's Miami reboot.

One video depicts swarms of people lined up outside the venue waiting to enter the event.


@livinmiami305

@ultra is here! 🔥 More on IG - livinmiami305 #ultra #ultramusicfestival #ultramiami #ultra2022 #downtownmiami #miamilife #miamimusicweek #electronicmusic

Another user quips "ultra in miami looking like GTA😂😳" on a video depicting the event's intense lighting from a distance.

@pieromadu

ultra in miami looking like GTA😂😳

A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton was the perfect background music to this TikTok of festival-goers on the streets of Downtown Miami.

Some users shared their method of sneaking alcohol into the venue to avoid inflated festival prices by...burying it ahead of time. This viral video posted earlier this month got over 265,000 reactions.

@coltrainmusic

Tag your Ultra buddy coming to have #happydad with me at Ultra. #miami #festival #music #ultra #UMF #rave #liqour #beer #fullsend #200IQ


While others joked about different characters you may encounter during your time at Ultra captioned "POV: You run into your raver "friend" at ultra GA."

@marileenyc

It’s the HOT DOG for me #ultramiami #miamimusicweek #borisbrejcha #raver #parody


Attendees appeared to be on their best behavior after the two-year sabbatical. “We had made 15 arrests throughout the entire weekend and I think it’s by a record low,” Miami Police Dept. Officer Kenia Fallat told the Miami Standard. This number seems minuscule compared to years like 2013 which saw 167 arrests.

It's clear that festival-goers are happy to be back and bouncing, as major events continue to reopen in the aftermath of the brute of the pandemic.

