Model Abby Choi's Ex Faces Murder Charges & The Search Is On For Her Missing Body Parts
The 28-year-old's fashion career was just taking off.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Hong Kong police have charged model Abby Choi's ex-husband and his family with her gruesome murder after the influencer's dismembered body parts were found.
The case has horrified locals and made international headlines dating back to late last week when Choi's head was found in a soup pot and her limbs turned up in a fridge.
Investigators have found some of Choi's remains and the site where they suspect she was dismembered, but other parts were still missing as of Tuesday, local outlet RTHK reports.
The whole case actually goes back to last Wednesday when Choi, a 28-year-old influencer and fashion model, was first reported missing. Authorities found the first remains on Friday and arrested Choi's ex-husband, Alex Kwong, along with his parents and brother that same day. Police suspect that they were trying to flee the city at the time of the arrests, CNN reports.
Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father Kwong Kau, 65, has since been charged with Choi's murder. Kwong's mother Jenny Li, 63, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reports.
They appeared in court on Monday and Alex Kwong made a second appearance on Tuesday for various theft-related charges dating back to 2015. Kwong and his relatives remain in custody.
A 47-year-old woman was also arrested and later released on bail, the South China Morning Post reports.
Police were searching a local landfill on Tuesday for the rest of Choi's remains.
"We believe the suspects on the morning of [February 22] had thrown away a few bags of important evidence, which could possibly be human remains, the victim's clothing, phones, and even the murder weapon," police superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, per RTHK.
Choi came from a wealthy family and had a net worth in the millions of dollars, Channel News Asia reports. She was also an accomplished model who appeared on the cover of L'Officiel Monaco earlier in February.
"From Hong Kong to the cover of L'Officiel Monaco, my journey as a style icon continues," she wrote in her final Instagram post.
Authorities suspect a real estate dispute with her ex father-in-law may have been the motive for her murder.
“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill,” Chung told reporters on Saturday, per Channel News Asia.
Choi's current husband, Chris Tam, joined other mourners at a vigil near the crime scene in the village of Tai Po on Tuesday.
"Rest in peace, my wife," Tam said, per the South China Morning Post.
Choi is survived by four children, including two whom she had with Kwong.