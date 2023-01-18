A Man Is Charged For Dismembering His Wife & Officials Found Disturbing Google Searches
A Massachusetts man, Brian Walshe, is accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in addition to dismembering and disposing of her body parts. He appeared in court today after a murder warrant was out for his arrest on January 17, and disturbing Google searches were apparently found on his son's iPad.
According to CNN, it all began when Ana was reported missing from work on January 4. Then, police started searching her potential whereabouts, including her home, where prosecutors say they found evidence, like a bloody knife.
Brian told police he last saw his wife on New Year's Day when she left for a work trip to Washington, D.C.
When police realized Ana didn't have any history of taking a rideshare to the airport and her phone had been located at the house January 1-2, authorities had suspicions.
Brian went to Home Depot on January 2 and didn't disclose the trip, where he spent $450 on cleaning supplies, including a tarp.
Prosecutors say surveillance video caught Walshe on January 3 throwing out heavy bags in dumpsters near his mother's home, which was around 15 miles outside of where he lived.
In court, authorities said they found cryptic Google searches about dead bodies on January 1, such as:
- "How long before a body starts to smell"
- "How to stop a body from decomposing"
- "How to bound a body"
- "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to"
- "How long for someone to be missing to inherit"
- "Can you throw away body parts?"
This was searched on the same day he told cops he saw his wife last.
On January 3, when he was seen taking out heavy bags to the dumpster, he conducted more searches:
- "What happens to hair on dead body"
- "What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods"
- "Can baking soda make a body smell good?"
The couple has had a turbulent past. In 2014, CNN obtained police documents that claimed Ana reported someone tried to kill her and her friend, to which the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed she was talking about Brian.
They got married in January 2016. People wished her "congratulations" on a Facebook post in her wedding gown beside her husband.
In 2019, Brian was involved in a legal battle over his father's estate where a relative and family friend portrayed him as violent and untrustworthy. Then, in 2021, he was involved in a scheme of selling fake Andy Warhol art online, pleading guilty to three federal charges, the publication reads.
In this particular case, Brian pleaded not guilty. His next court date is set for February 9.