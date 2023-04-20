A Mom Threw Her Son A 'Booty Cheek' Birthday Party At His Request & TikTokers Love Her Details
It was "anything butt subtle."
We all know the famous phrase, "Kids say the darnedest things." Well, they request them for birthday parties, too, it seems.
A 5-year-old recently tasked his mom with throwing a "booty cheek" themed birthday party, and the woman didn't back down on the silly request. She created her own "booty-ful" decorations, which went viral on TikTok.
On Wednesday, TikToker @clingymomsclub revealed all the funny ways she had to get creative with her son's petition for booty cheek decorations at his birthday party because "not even Etsy was helpful."
Now, she has over 400K users down-right impressed with what she came up with.
"It is incredibly difficult to find anything 'booty cheek-themed' that's appropriate for children," the mom joked. "And I'm pretty sure I'm on some kind of watchlist for all of the ways I Googled it...'cartoon booty cheeks for kids.'"
Replying to @littlered713 we were in near tears laughing everytime we asked about his bday and he’d describe what he wanted, this wasnt half as good as he asked but he was pretty happy! #bootycheeks #birthdayparty #askandyoushallrecieve #kidsparty #boys #partyideas #greenscreen
However, she and her husband were able to turn what they thought was impossible into some genius creativity, starting with the "anything butt subtle" invitations created on Canva with balloons arranged into bums.
Because e-commerce sites like Etsy were no help, the mom said she had to fashion her own decor, which included a banner of hand-drawn booty cheeks, elegant stacks of toilet paper that were later used for games, and flesh-colored balloons arranged in a huge banner of booties.
It didn't stop there. The woman even baked a "bootylicious" birthday cake complete with "poo poo" made of icing — another request of her kid.
The booty cheek birthday cake. clingymomsclub | TikTok
"I had no idea what to write on this, so, yeah, I used the word 'bootylicious' for my 5-year-old's cake," she joked.
Additionally, the TikToker said her husband created a game for the kids called a "pirate booty eating contest," where they saw who could eat the most Pirate's Booty puffed rice popcorn in one minute.
The mom is now being praised by TikTok viewers as the "coolest mom ever" for her creativity and silliness by embracing her son's funny wish.
"This was absolutely hilarious, and kudos to you for embracing it," one user wrote. "These are the things we remember fondly as adults!"
Others think she and her son might have started a decoration trend that name-brand stores will soon catch onto.
“Soon, we’ll be seeing this theme at Party City," one person shared.