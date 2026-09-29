Montreal Alouettes acquire DL Julian Howsare from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Alouettes acquire veteran DL Howsare from Ticats
Alouettes acquire veteran DL Howsare from Ticats
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) gets sacked by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Julian Howsare (95) during second half CFL football action in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

The Montreal Alouettes shored up their defensive line Tuesday, acquiring veteran American Julian Howsare from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The two teams made the move ahead of the CFL trade deadline of 4:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Montreal also secured a 2027 seventh-round pick from Hamilton.

Earlier in the day, Montreal (11-3) signed veteran American defensive lineman Dylan Wynn. Wynn had spent the last two seasons with the Alouettes before attending the Ottawa Redblacks training camp in May.

Hamilton acquired a 2027 fifth-round pick from Montreal for Howsare, who was the East Division's top defensive player last season. 

The Ticats (4-11) were officially eliminated from playoff contention following last week's 37-35 overtime loss to the Edmonton Elks.

Montreal hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) on Saturday night.

“We just acquired an all-star player who is capable of giving opposing offences a hard time,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “Julian knows the league, and we are extremely pleased to have acquired his services. 

"This type of player will be valuable to us in the coming weeks as we enter the final stretch of the season.”

The six-foot-three, 255-pound Howsare had 32 tackles (one for loss) and four sacks in 15 games this season with Hamilton. The 34-year-old recorded a career-high 13 sacks, 43 tackles one interception and two forced fumbles in 2025 for the Ticats.

Howsare had seven of his nine CFL seasons with Hamilton. He rejoined the franchise in 2025 after spending two campaigns with the Calgary Stampeders.

“Julian Howsare has meant a great deal to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both as a player and as a person,” Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. “Across two stints with our organization, Julian gave us everything we asked of him and more, and was a true professional in every sense of the word.

"We have tremendous respect for Julian and know he’s going to do great things in his next chapter.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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