Canada’s Cheapest 5 Star Hotel Costs Under $300 A Night & It's Luxury On A Budget (PHOTOS)
But high-speed internet still costs extra!
A new round-up of the world's most affordable and luxurious hotels has revealed that Canada's cheapest five-star hotel is in Montreal and still costs a pretty penny!
According to the Top Dollar blog, which used Hotels.com to find the cheapest five-star hotels in each country, Canada's pick is very expensive compared to the rest of the world, coming in at $260 per night.
The Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile is in the heart of downtown Montreal, walking distance away from Mt. Royal park and the St. Lawrence River.
The 256-room hotel has a gourmet restaurant and a bar inside, but you'll still need to pay extra for high-speed internet in your room!
One of Canada's top hotels, this spot has eight meeting rooms and a hotel staff that speaks nine languages, and its rooms have a swanky mix of mid-century and modern styles.
At $260 a night, Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile is the sixth most expensive choice on the list, only cheaper than spots in Costa Rica, Jamaica, Barbados, Israel and Seychelles.
The cheapest five-star hotel in the world, according to the report, is the Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel in Ahmedabad, India, coming in at an astonishing $28 per night.