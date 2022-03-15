Canada Is Getting A University Course On Kanye West This Fall & The Prof Is 'Super Pumped'
Hopefully no "College Dropouts" will occur!
Calling all Kanye West fans! If you've ever wanted to earn credit while studying the person some would call one of the most influential rappers of our generation, Montreal's Concordia University might be the place for you.
On Monday, March 14, Yassin Alsalman announced that he would be teaching "Kanye Vs. Ye: Genius by Design" in fall 2022 at the Quebec-based university.
"Cat's out the bag now. I’m teaching Canada's first Kanye Class at Concordia University this fall," tweeted Alsalman, who is also known as rapper and multimedia artist, Narcy.
Cats out the bag now. I\u2019m teaching Canadas first Kanye Class at Concordia University (@CU_FineArts) this Fall @kanyewest @KanyePodcast @PhotosOfKanye @KanyeUpdated @DONDA_CREATIVE @TeamKanyeDaily Hit me up for Details!pic.twitter.com/7wxvKB3Ab7— IRAQAFELLA (@IRAQAFELLA) 1647048818
In an email to Narcity Canada, Alsalman shared that class registration is almost at capacity and also dropped some details about the unique course.
"We will be using Kanye's trajectory as a conversation starter for the larger issues to tackle (fame, celebrity, mental health, creativity, self-actualization, community, public persona, hip-hop, culture and tech)," Alsalman revealed.
"So there isn't a specific phase in his career we will be focusing on, more than him as a conduit for so many broad topics."
For Clarification sake, here is the official write up on the class:pic.twitter.com/sfDDkIwtS0— IRAQAFELLA (@IRAQAFELLA) 1647226614
As for what the professor is most excited about, it all comes back to the students and getting into debates.
"We also haven't been in person in two years — so to come back to campus, on Mondays, in an auditorium, bumping Ye at the speakers and watching content will be amazing," he said.
As for a sneak peek at some of the potential material, Alsalman said he can't give us anything just yet.
"I want to respect the university protocol but also, leave it as a surprise for the students as I build this up," he said.
"My priority here is the experience I offer to them, something that will be new, fresh and exciting but also inclusive, critical and eye-opening. Super pumped!"
West has been in the headlines recently due to his behaviour towards his ex, Kim Kardashian, the children he shares with her, and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
On March 14, West took to Instagram, where he alleged that he wasn't allowed to see his daughter North.
"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," Kardashian commented on his post.
If Kanye isn't your jam and you'd prefer to study some influential Canadian artists, Ryerson is offering a course this fall called "Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd."
Happy studying, students!
