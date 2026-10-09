Family of Quebec teen shot dead by police to learn name of officers involved
The family members of a 15-year-old Quebec boy who was fatally shot by police in 2025 have reached an agreement that will allow them to learn the identity of the officers involved.
Quebec Superior Court approved a deal that will see more information turned over to Nooran Rezayi's family and a handful of others, under the condition that it remain confidential.
Rezayi was shot dead by police in September 2025 after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of allegedly armed young people in a residential neighbourhood in Longueuil, Que., a city on the south shore of Montreal.
Quebec's police watchdog later said the only firearm seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot Rezayi.
A lawyer for the Rezayi family says the agreement approved Thursday also includes information on police procedures, files from the coroner and documents related to how emergency services responded to the shooting.
The family is suing the City of Longueuil and its police force, while Quebec's domestic security department has launched an investigation into the officers' actions after the shooting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
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