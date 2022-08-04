Here Are The Off-Site Events You Don't Want To Miss During Montreal Pride
If you were hoping to get the month of August off to a good start with a festival, you're in luck because Montreal Pride is back for 2022, from August 1 to 7.
Through its extensive program, the festival honours 2SLGBTQIA+ communities by celebrating and embracing sexual and gender diversity. From the Pride Parade and free concerts to conferences and exhibitions, these events serve as beacons of hope for all those invested in the advancement of 2SLGBTQIA+ issues.
The festival will also reunite you with some of your favourite artists who are set to put on spectacular performances, including Ariane Moffatt, Sarahmée and Rita Baga.
Montreal Pride is not limited to the festival site, however. To help you take your celebrations to the next level, here's a list of six unmissable events happening in Montreal this week.
Dance To The Rhythm Of This Italian Trio At The LipstiX Party
Price: $26.75 per ticket
When: Saturday, August 6, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: Club Soda — 1225, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Aching to dance the night away? Don’t miss Lipstix, the FemininX after party that promises to be a celebration to match the stunning diversity of the festival's Queer women.
Groove to the music of the Strulle trio, who flew in from Italy just for the occasion, plus two local legends, Montana and Cissy Low (Empress).
Surprises, performances and Carolina Montrose as your host: Perfect ingredients for an unforgettable evening. Measures have been taken to improve the accessibility of this event.
Practice Your Latin Dance Moves During DISCOÑO
Price: Starting at $20 online, $30 at the door
When: Friday, August 5, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: Sala Rossa — 4848, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Discover the beauty and energy of Latin dance at DISCOÑO, a Queer dance party that centres the Latinx QTIPOC communities.
The DJs are on a mission to get you dancing to perreo, afrobeats, dembow, dancehall, club and techno all night long. Big names will be there too, including Cakes Da Killa from New York, Toronto's Jelz b2b Playgirl, plus Teykirisi and DJ Milf all the way from Mexico.
See Your Favourite Stars In Action At MPU: Loud & Proud
Price: $20 before 10 p.m., $25 after
When: Friday, August 5, 9 p.m.
Adress: Le Belmont — 4483 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Excited to see your drag icons on stage?
MPU: Loud & Proud is throwing a party featuring three stars you'll recognize from TV. The evening, hosted by Barbada (Barbada, Call Me Mother), features Dusty Ray Bottoms and Silky Nutmeg Ganache (RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 10 and 11) live from Los Angeles, along with Ottawa's Kiki Coe (Call Me Mother). With these drag superstars, there's plenty to keep you entertained for hours.
Catch Some Awesome Performances At District Party — PAPA
Price: $76.50 per ticket
When: Saturday, August 6, 10 p.m.
Where: Mtelus — 59, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Want to attend another festival that celebrates sexual diversity?
As part of the Love Festival, District Events is hosting a Pride — PAPA party, a wild night featuring beats from DJs Alex Lo, Suri, Paskal Daze, Alain Jackinsky and Pagano. You'll also be in for a treat with an incredible performance by talented singer Beth Sacks.
Go On A Colourful Adventure Like No Other At OZ
Price: $43.63 per ticket
When: Thursday, August 4, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: Newspeak — 1403, rue Sainte-Élizabeth, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You're in for a Wizard-of-Oz-inspired experience thanks to Glitter Production. Follow the yellow brick road to find yourself at the other end of the rainbow where furry, metallic and straw creatures await you.
Your journey ends on the dance floor of the Emerald City, where you can move your body to the sounds of DJ Henrique Viana from Brazil and Canada's DJ Kev J.
Costumes are optional, but the first 50 people to arrive dressed up get a free drink.
Be Dazzled By The Flamboyant Costumes Of "Revival"
Cost: $76.50 per ticket
When: Sunday, August 7, 10 p.m.
Address: Mtelus — 59, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: When Prism and Distinct Event collaborate on an event, it goes without saying that it will be incredible.
Three multi-talented superstars will be there along with top DJs and Sofonda Cox, the exquisite drag queen from Toronto. With all of these performers, and Sofonda's stunning costumes by Sunny Fong and Jeff Christensen, you're in for a night you won't forget.
Whether you're part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, an ally or just want to party, all are welcome at Montreal Pride, where everyone's rights are being fought for.
With the warm summer weather well and truly here, going out for a night of festival fun is a wonderful idea. And with so much on, there's no chance of getting bored!
If you want to find out more about the off-site events, you can visit the Montreal Pride Festival website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Québec.