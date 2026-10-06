CPNewsAlert: PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon projected to win riding
The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will win his Montreal-area riding of Camille-Laurin.
St-Pierre Plamondon has represented the area in the Quebec legislature since 2022.
The riding was previously known as Bourget and is located in the east-end of Montreal.
The riding includes a homeless encampment located close to the St-Lawrence River where police reported finding a baby in the middle of the election campaign.
St-Pierre Plamondon was elected as leader of the PQ in 2020, winning the leadership campaign after promising to hold a referendum if the party formed government.
He has previously worked as a corporate lawyer at Stikeman Elliott.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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