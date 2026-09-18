5 tips for your next weekend escape to Montréal that'll turn it into a real getaway
The art of doing Montréal at your own pace.
Sometimes the best kind of getaway is simply a change of pace: slower mornings, long walks, good food and enough breathing room to enjoy wherever you are.
Montréal is particularly good at making a weekend feel longer than it is. At Vogue Hôtel Montréal, that slower pace can extend to the stay itself, with the Golden Square Mile just outside and plenty of reasons not to rush back out the door.
Here are five ways to make the most of a slower weekend escape in the city.
Make room for a slower rhythm
Courtesy of Valérie Hunter
To make your trip to Montréal feel like the breath of fresh air it should be, change the pace of your stay by deliberately choosing quiet mornings, recovery and gentle movement.
Vogue Hôtel Montréal is weaving more wellness into the guest experience. As well as the chic fitness area that's open 24 hours, each room has a Lululemon yoga mat. You can also attend the monthly yoga or Pilates classes.
Let Montréal set your itinerary
Instead of accounting for every second in your agenda, situate yourself in a convenient location and let Montréal reveal itself to you.
The Golden Square Mile extends from the foot of Mount Royal to boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest, nestled between rue Guy and boulevard Robert-Bourassa. A casual stroll reveals boutiques, galleries, restaurants, cafés and more for you to take in at your leisure.
Stay present and tune into the details
Taking its inspiration from the unique character of the city itself, Vogue Hôtel Montréal extends artful, charming details into its décor and amenities.
The art, objects and materials invite you to pause, marvel and indulge your curiosity. Giving in to the moment is a perfect way to make your weekend feel like a much bigger, indulgent escape.
Give yourself permission not to rush
Courtesy of Valérie Hunter
With the city on your doorstep, you can let go of the urge to hurry off anywhere. If you're a guest at Vogue Hôtel Montréal, your room or suite is part of the Montréal experience instead of just a place to rest your head.
Stay in, enjoy the spacious room and charming city views, sip on coffee from your in-room machine and let the vacation vibes sink in.
Do Montréal your way
Montréal has a reputation for dancing to its own drum, and you're invited to find your own beat when you visit. History buffs can make it all about cultural experiences, and extroverts can shop, dance and dine their way through the city.
Thanks to a partnership with JOY Wellness Club, Vogue Hôtel Montréal guests also get access to a thermal circuit, sauna, cold plunge and red light therapy in a space that feels like an indulgent secret in the heart of the city.
Whether you're planning a fun trip with your closest friends, a romantic getaway with your special someone or simply a change of scenery, the only right way to do a weekend escape to Montréal is your way.
Visit Vogue Hôtel Montréal's website to discover the hotel and book your next stay.