This downtown Montréal hotel puts you within walking distance of the city's summer energy
And every part of your stay is designed with well-being in mind.
If you're planning time in Montréal this summer, where you stay can shape how you experience the city. Le Westin Montréal offers a unique starting point for exploring two of the city's most iconic districts while giving you space to recharge between adventures.
Nestled between the Old Port of Montreal and the Quartier des Spectacles, Le Westin Montréal makes it easy to experience the city's cultural pulse on foot. Whether your day leads you toward waterfront strolls, festivals, live performances or local landmarks, many of Montréal's most recognizable attractions are just a short walk away.
And the location is only one part of the experience.
Le Westin Montréal is designed as an urban wellness haven where city energy and relaxation come together. Guest rooms and suites feature the brand's signature Heavenly® Bed and throughout the property, thoughtful amenities support a balanced stay, whether you're spending the day exploring or taking a slower pace.
Indoor pool and whirlpool. Right: Fitness centre.Courtesy of Le Westin Montréal
One standout feature is the hotel's indoor pool, a genuine architectural statement, with a glass-bottom design suspended above the lobby below. There's also a whirlpool, a sauna, and a WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, giving guests options to move, recharge and maintain their routines while away from home.
When it's time to eat, GaZette Bistro Bar offers seasonal Québec-inspired cuisine in a refined urban setting. More than a place to fuel up, it's an all-day dining experience that's part of the stay itself: from a hearty breakfast to kick off your morning, through lunch, and into a full dinner before heading out for the evening. By night, the space shifts into something more intimate, a lively bar setting with signature cocktails and wines, designed for lingering well past the last sip.
Dining at GaZette Bistro Bar. Right: Seasonal burrata.Courtesy of Le Westin Montréal
For visitors looking to experience Montréal from a fresh perspective, Le Westin Montréal delivers. The Old Port and the Quartier des Spectacles are both within walking distance, putting some of the city's most sought-after destinations right outside the front door. Whether you're here to explore, eat well, or simply recharge, it's a base that fits every pace.