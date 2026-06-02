MPs get an earful from anti-surveillance group over 'lawful access' bill

MPs get earful over bill to help police, spies
MPs get earful over bill to help police, spies
A person types on a cellphone in Ottawa on, Dec. 15, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

A group that works to keep the internet surveillance-free says a federal bill intended to help police and intelligence services is "an enormous own goal" against Canada's economy and security.

Matt Hatfield, executive director of OpenMedia, told MPs studying the bill today that limited amendments will not salvage the proposed legislation.

The government says the bill will ensure law enforcement agencies have the legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime and protect Canadians in a manner consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Opponents argue the legislation unnecessarily expands the powers of police and intelligence agencies, endangers the privacy of Canadians, flouts the Charter and makes Canada a less attractive place to do business.

The bill would allow for regulations requiring electronic service providers to retain metadata — digital traces of a communication, but not the email or text itself — for up to one year.

Hatfield said democracies do not keep a filing cabinet of every citizen's sensitive information in case it's useful to spies or police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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