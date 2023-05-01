Mucho Burrito Has A Mega Deal For Cinco De Mayo
Let's start this fiesta the right way!
Cinco de Mayo is the perfect time to celebrate Mexican culture, and Mucho Burrito has got you covered with their delicious burritos for just $6.99 ALL DAY on Friday, May 5th, 2023. The best part, they are handmade burritos!
You can taste the difference in every bite with their daily prepared salsas and guacamoles, which are bursting with fresh ingredients and flavours. Their grilled chicken is juicy and perfectly seasoned, making it the ideal choice for your burrito. Plus, they use roasted corn for that smoky and sweet taste, and their homemade pickled onions add a crispy and tangy touch that complements the other ingredients perfectly. And if you're feeling adventurous, you gotta try their exclusive hot sauces for some extra heat!
Mucho Burrito
Special: $6.99
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: Across Canada
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're looking for a quick and easy dinner or a hearty meal to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Mucho Burrito has got you covered. Don't miss out on this one-day-only offer and enjoy your burritos for just $6.99 in-store and online.*
* Prices may vary with third-party delivery partners.