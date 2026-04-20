N.B. Premier Holt to meet with Carney, ministers

N.B. Premier Susan Holt to meet with Mark Carney and his ministers this week
N.B. Premier Holt to meet with Carney, ministers
Prime Minister Mark Carney left, meets with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in her office in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
Writer

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will be in Ottawa today to discuss the economy, defence and major projects with Prime Minister Mark Carney and his ministers. 

Holt says she also plans to press for federal partnership on health-care funding, energy infrastructure and critical mineral development. 

Last year, the federal major projects office selected a proposed tungsten mine in Sisson Brook, N.B., as a development it could help fast-track as a benefit to the national economy. 

While in Ottawa, Holt is planning to meet with New Brunswick MP Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade. 

She’s also scheduled sit-downs with the ministers of justice, defence and health.

Holt plans to attend a Canadian Chamber of Commerce business summit with other premiers as well. 

“New Brunswick has what the world needs, and we’re working with partners across the country to unlock that potential,” Holt said in a statement. “Our focus is on making sure New Brunswick is at the centre of the major projects and defence investments that will shape our country's future.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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