N.S. police arrest two in human trafficking case linked to N.B. and Ont.

N.S. human trafficking linked to N.B. and Ont.
Police in Nova Scotia have charged two people with human trafficking and financial crimes in an investigation they say is connected to New Brunswick and Ontario.
Police say the investigation began in 2023 with multiple human trafficking victims in Nova Scotia
Officers with the Nova Scotia human trafficking unit found connections to New Brunswick and Ontario with more than $500,000 in suspected proceeds of crime allegedly funnelled through casinos.
Earlier this month two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Milford, about 40 kilometres north of Halifax.
A 49-year-old man from Porters Lake, N.S., is facing 13 charges including trafficking in persons and laundering proceeds of crime.
A 43-year-old woman from Chester Basin, N.S., is also facing human trafficking charges.
“Reducing the harm caused by human trafficking remains a priority for police and communities across Nova Scotia,” the human trafficking unit’s Sgt. Jeff MacFarlane said in a statement.
“Addressing this issue requires a united effort, and we recognize the strength and courage of the victims who came forward to support this investigation. Their cooperation helped dismantle a sex trafficking network and protect others from being victimized.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2026.
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