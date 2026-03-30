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This no-fee card might be the credit score cheat code you need

Guaranteed approval, credit score tracking, good rates and more.

A person pulls a Neo Mastercard from their black purse. Right: A woman holds a paper bag of groceries.

Neo Mastercard

Courtesy of Neo Financial
Editor, Studio

You pay your bills. You keep track of your spending. You try to stay disciplined. When you're putting in that kind of effort, it's reasonable to expect it to count for something.

Everyone says building better financial habits takes time. What's harder is knowing whether those habits are actually helping.

That uncertainty is something Neo Financial is addressing with the Neo Mastercard, a credit card designed to give you faster access, clearer visibility on your progress and good rates to boot.

Approval is guaranteed, so you're not left wondering whether you'll qualify. You can also get pre-qualified in minutes with no impact to your credit score, giving you a quicker sense of where you stand.

The Neo Mastercard includes personalized tools designed to help improve your credit history. You can view your score and track your progress directly in the Neo app. Some users even see credit score increases of up to 64 points in as little as 90 days.

With responsible use, cardholders can work toward unlocking higher credit limits in as little as three months — rewarding consistency like paying on time and managing their balance.

For Canadians who want clearer feedback on how they're doing, easy access to credit and trackable progress can make things feel more manageable.

Seeing where your good habits are leading you should be easy. To learn more about the Neo Mastercard and how it works, you can visit Neo Financial's website.

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.


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