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79% of Canadians don't know how to build credit — this Mastercard shows you where to start

The right tools at the right time can make all the difference.

A person in a brown coat pulls a Neo Mastercard from a black purse.

The Neo Mastercard

Courtesy of Neo Financial
Editor, Studio

If building credit feels confusing, you're not alone.

A new national survey from Neo Financial found that 46% of Canadians say it's harder to build credit today than it was for their parents' generation. Only 21% say they know exactly which actions will meaningfully improve their credit standing.

In fact, 36% believe the rules for accessing credit are deliberately unclear, and just 51% feel the credit system works fairly for them.

With credit scores playing a huge role in life's biggest financial decisions, that uncertainty can make it difficult to know what the first step is.

That's where having the right tools can make a difference. The Neo Mastercard is designed to make credit building more accessible and easier to understand.

It offers guaranteed approval, so you can always start building. Instead of wondering if you'll qualify, you get access to a card and a defined path forward.

A woman in jeans and a sweater stands on a street with a bag of groceries in her arms. Start your credit journey with the right tools. Courtesy of Neo Financial

Cardholders receive regular credit reporting and can track their progress through transparent milestones. Built-in tools show how their financial behaviour connects to their credit journey.

Plus, if you start with a secured Neo Mastercard, you can work toward graduating to unsecured credit through positive credit behaviour and guided steps.

Neo Financial's approach focuses on visibility and real-time feedback, helping cardholders see where they stand.

In 2025, Neo Financial cardholders collectively grew their credit scores by 6.3 million points. Users saw score increases of up to 64 points in as little as 90 days and unlocked $240 million in new credit limits across the customer base.

Individual results vary, and outcomes aren't guaranteed. But with guaranteed approval, regular reporting and clear tracking tools, the Neo Mastercard is designed to make credit progress feel possible and easier to follow.

For more information, visit neofinancial.com.

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.


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