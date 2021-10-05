Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
netflix canada

Netflix Canada Is Losing Almost 200 Titles This Month & You're Running Out Of Time To Binge

So many films, so little time!

Netflix Canada Is Losing Almost 200 Titles This Month & You're Running Out Of Time To Binge
Ant-Man | IMDB, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 | IMDB

Forget about No Time To Die Netflix Canada subscribers have almost no time to watch all of the content that's leaving the site in the month of October 2021.

Over 100 films left the site on October 1, according to whats-on-netflix.com, and plenty more are leaving over the next few weeks, including titles like Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Scandal, The Island and Ant-Man.

All told, 179 movies and TV shows have been announced as leaving your Netflix this month (and more could leave between now and October 31), and you can find the full list here.

Even now, subscribers will have to say goodbye to 53 titles next month, including The Matrix, Argo, Angels & Demons, Rocky and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

The good news is that more shows and films are being added all the time — plenty of titles are coming to Netflix Canada in October, including season three of You, The Guilty, and Seinfeld.

From Your Site Articles

These 'Squid Game' Halloween Costume Ideas Definitely Get The Green Light

You can DIY or find stuff on Amazon Canada and H&M!

Amazon Canada, Netflix | YouTube

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Move over Money Heist, because there's a new red jumpsuit in town! Everyone's watching and talking about Squid Game, the latest global sensation on Netflix, so it's no surprise that we all want to dress up as characters from the Korean series this year.

Keep Reading Show less

A TikToker Says Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Not The Same Show With English Subtitles

A part of the story supposedly gets lost in translation.

Squid Game | Netflix

If you didn't watch Squid Game in its original Korean, did you even really watch it?

The wildly popular Netflix show loses a bit of its edge when translated into English subtitles, according to a bilingual TikToker's viral explainer video.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Filming Locations You Can Visit In Ontario That Actually Appeared In Your Fave TV Show

You can use Netflix's new map to explore even more places!

Netflix, Ken Woroner | Netflix

Move over, Hollywood! So many shows were filmed right here in Ontario, and you can visit the locations in real life.

These spots are featured in the fictional worlds of Gilead, Stars Hollow, and more, and you'll feel like you've stepped on set when exploring these places.

Keep Reading Show less

The Number In Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Real & The Owner Is Getting 4,000 Phone Calls A Day

No, he can't get you in the game.

Netflix | YouTube

Breaking news: the hit Netflix show Squid Game isn't real, but a key phone number in the series definitely is.

Pranksters have reportedly flooded a South Korean man's phone with calls to get in on the series' game after his number appeared on a business card in the first episode.

Keep Reading Show less