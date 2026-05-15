New branch of Montreal's REM is second-longest aerial rail network in Canada

New branch of Montreal light-rail REM set to open
New branch of Montreal light-rail REM set to open
Highway 40 is shown in the direction of Montreal from a REM train during its inaugural run on the West Island line in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

 

The new branch of Montreal's light-rail system is being touted as the second-longest aerial train network in Canada after Vancouver's SkyTrain.

Four new stations over 14 kilometres of elevated track to the western region of Montreal Island will be free to ride over the weekend before their official opening on Monday.

The four new stations — Des Sources; Fairview—Pointe-Claire; Kirkland; and Anse-à-l’Orme — connect the towns of Pointe-Claire, Kirkland and Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Carl Corben is director of operations with the infrastructure division of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province's public pension fund manager and owner of the Réseau express métropolitain, or REM.

He says passengers in the West Island — a region known for inadequate public transit — will be able to travel from the Anse-à-l’Orme station to downtown Montreal in 35 minutes.

The final section of the REM linking to Montréal Trudeau International Airport is expected to open by the end of 2027.

When completed, the network will comprise 26 stations over 67 km of track across the greater Montreal area. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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