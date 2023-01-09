Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
olivia dunne

Groups Of Rowdy Fans Disrupted Olivia Dunne's Gym Meet & She Wasn't Even Competing (VIDEO)

They chanted "Put Livvy in" and security moved them multiple times.

Texas Staff Writer
Olivia Dunne wearing a black turtleneck shirt. Right: Dunne wearing a purple and black gymnastics leotard and a tiara.

Olivia Dunne wearing a black turtleneck shirt. Right: Dunne wearing a purple and black gymnastics leotard and a tiara.

@livvydunne | Instagram

The Internet-famous Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has millions of social media users admiring her from afar.

This weekend, however, some of those fans showed up in person to support Dunne at a meet in Salt Lake City, UT, but they only caused disruption instead.

The student-athlete wasn't even competing for LSU against the University of Utah on January 7 due to ongoing "labrum injuries," but one tweet from @slim_lc shows multiple crowds holding signs with her name on it and even a life-size cutout of Dunne.

Despite being a sports gathering, it's common practice to remain quiet while gymnastics events are taking place, contrary to cheering the athletes on.

The social media user, who was in attendance, said the unruly fans ignored the unspoken rule, as attendees witnessed security officers constantly moving and attempting to quiet the crowds down.

"A large group was chanting her name and saying 'put Livvy in,'" a post by Twitter user @slim_lc reads. "Not cool during beam, etc. Security made them move a couple of times, trying to keep them quiet."

The devotees also waited outside in a crowd behind barricades chanting “Livvy" in hopes of meeting the athlete, a TikTok video from gymnastics broadcaster Sam Peszek shows.

@sampeszek

This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them. 😬 #livvy #ncaagymnastics #stop Leave her alone.

The flock of fans was comprehended almost entirely by young men. The scene outside had Peszek, a former gymnast, calling it "so scary and disturbing and cringey."

Dunne later tweeted to her supporters that she appreciates them, but they need to respect the rules of the sport.

"...if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she wrote.

    Brittany Cristiano
    Texas Staff Writer
    Brittany Cristiano is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on viral TikToks, and trending local characters in the Southern United States. She is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended For You

Loading...