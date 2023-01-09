Groups Of Rowdy Fans Disrupted Olivia Dunne's Gym Meet & She Wasn't Even Competing (VIDEO)
They chanted "Put Livvy in" and security moved them multiple times.
The Internet-famous Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has millions of social media users admiring her from afar.
This weekend, however, some of those fans showed up in person to support Dunne at a meet in Salt Lake City, UT, but they only caused disruption instead.
The student-athlete wasn't even competing for LSU against the University of Utah on January 7 due to ongoing "labrum injuries," but one tweet from @slim_lc shows multiple crowds holding signs with her name on it and even a life-size cutout of Dunne.
\u201c@livvydunne Large group was chanting her name and saying \u2018put Livvy in\u2019. Not cool during beam, etc. During breaks, who cares. Security made them move a couple times trying to keep them quiet.\u201d— Olivia Dunne (@Olivia Dunne) 1673209398
Despite being a sports gathering, it's common practice to remain quiet while gymnastics events are taking place, contrary to cheering the athletes on.
The social media user, who was in attendance, said the unruly fans ignored the unspoken rule, as attendees witnessed security officers constantly moving and attempting to quiet the crowds down.
The devotees also waited outside in a crowd behind barricades chanting “Livvy" in hopes of meeting the athlete, a TikTok video from gymnastics broadcaster Sam Peszek shows.
This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them. 😬 #livvy #ncaagymnastics #stop Leave her alone.
The flock of fans was comprehended almost entirely by young men. The scene outside had Peszek, a former gymnast, calling it "so scary and disturbing and cringey."
Dunne later tweeted to her supporters that she appreciates them, but they need to respect the rules of the sport.
"...if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she wrote.