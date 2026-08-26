Latest officer suspension linked to third racism incident, Montreal police say

New police suspension linked to third racism event
New police suspension linked to third racism event
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, right and Montreal police chief Fady Dagher announce that the police will be equipped with body cameras during a press conference in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Montreal police have confirmed that the most recent suspension of an officer stationed in a multicultural neighbourhood is linked to a third incident of alleged misconduct. 

Police chief Fady Dagher announced in June that a 16-member patrol unit was disbanded and disarmed following allegations of racism, misconduct and criminal behaviour.

Police suspended three of the officers that month, saying they had referred the cases to public prosecutors as they pursued an internal investigation.

In an email, a police spokesperson said two officers had been suspended over a single incident, with a third officer later being suspended in connection with a second, separate event. 

Police say a fourth officer was suspended on Aug. 19, related to a third incident.

Allegations made public in June included claims that officers on the 16-member unit kept the hair of racialized citizens as trophies.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Dagher and the head of the police brotherhood, Yves Francoeur, held a news conference on Aug. 21 to announce new measures to improve public trust in law enforcement, but did not mention the latest suspension.

Police declined to say when Dagher was made aware of the suspension of a fourth officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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