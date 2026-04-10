Next governor general will speak French: Carney

Carney says next governor general will 'absolutely' speak French and English
Next governor general will speak French: Carney
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney, King Charles and Queen Camilla pose for a photo after Queen Camilla was officially sworn in as a member of the Privy Council at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada's next governor general will speak both French and English.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Carney answered "absolutely" when asked by radio host Patrick Masbourian whether he would commit to naming a candidate who speaks both of the country's official languages.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon speaks English and Inuktitut but has failed to become fluent in French despite taking lessons. 

Her lack of proficiency has made her a magnet for criticism, and her 2021 appointment prompted more than 1,300 complaints to Canada's official languages commissioner. 

Governors general typically serve a five-year term, meaning Simon's tenure could end sometime in 2026.

Carney declined to speculate on who might take over from Simon, who is the first Indigenous person to serve as the King's top representative in Canada. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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