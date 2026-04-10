Carney says next governor general will 'absolutely' speak French and English

Next governor general will speak French: Carney
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada's next governor general will speak both French and English.
In an interview with Radio-Canada, Carney answered "absolutely" when asked by radio host Patrick Masbourian whether he would commit to naming a candidate who speaks both of the country's official languages.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon speaks English and Inuktitut but has failed to become fluent in French despite taking lessons.
Her lack of proficiency has made her a magnet for criticism, and her 2021 appointment prompted more than 1,300 complaints to Canada's official languages commissioner.
Governors general typically serve a five-year term, meaning Simon's tenure could end sometime in 2026.
Carney declined to speculate on who might take over from Simon, who is the first Indigenous person to serve as the King's top representative in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.
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